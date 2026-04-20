Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 217305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFTX has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Definium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Definium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Definium Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JonesTrading initiated coverage on Definium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $37.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DFTX

Definium Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Definium Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Definium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,880,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Definium Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its position in Definium Therapeutics by 78.6% during the third quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Definium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definium Therapeutics Company Profile

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

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