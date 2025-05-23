Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright's price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.57% from the company's current price.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of DCTH opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $562.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.72. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 150.70% and a negative return on equity of 338.16%. The company had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth $9,644,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,708,579 shares of the company's stock worth $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 711,574 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,371,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $5,084,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,394,028 shares of the company's stock worth $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 169,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company's stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

