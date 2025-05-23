Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.44% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.27.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. The company's stock had a trading volume of 443,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,140. Delek US has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.27) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delek US will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs purchased 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190.60. This trade represents a 6.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,297,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Delek US by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 903,840 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,807 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 45,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 792,111 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 99,521 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

