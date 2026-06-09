Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $34,086,949.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 84,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $34,086,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,047. This trade represents a 91.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Spv-2 L.P. Sl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 72,728 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.43, for a total transaction of $30,140,665.04.

On Thursday, June 4th, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 83,742 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.55, for a total transaction of $35,552,666.10.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 78,236 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total transaction of $33,092,263.28.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 164,047 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.91, for a total transaction of $72,001,868.77.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 17,932 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.12, for a total transaction of $8,215,007.84.

On Monday, June 1st, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 78,339 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.96, for a total transaction of $34,936,060.44.

On Monday, June 1st, Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock traded down $20.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,440,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,815,413. The company has a market capitalization of $245.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.44 and a 200 day moving average of $173.64. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.17 and a 12 month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 3,092 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

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Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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