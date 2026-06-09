Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $36,129,040.48 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 89,648 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.01, for a total value of $36,129,040.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,287.44. The trade was a 94.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 90,304 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.55, for a total value of $38,338,563.20.

On Thursday, June 4th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 78,425 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.43, for a total value of $32,501,672.75.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 84,365 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total value of $35,684,707.70.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 176,754 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.91, for a total value of $77,579,098.14.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 19,320 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.12, for a total value of $8,850,878.40.

On Monday, June 1st, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95.

On Monday, June 1st, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 84,532 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.96, for a total value of $37,697,890.72.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $20.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.44. 10,440,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,815,413. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.17 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The company has a market cap of $245.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.64.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Citic Securities lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group set a $700.00 target price on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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