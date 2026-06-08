Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. Sells 90,304 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 90,304 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.55, for a total transaction of $38,338,563.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,232. The trade was a 85.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 78,425 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.43, for a total transaction of $32,501,672.75.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 84,365 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total transaction of $35,684,707.70.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 176,754 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.91, for a total transaction of $77,579,098.14.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 19,320 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.12, for a total transaction of $8,850,878.40.

On Monday, June 1st, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95.

On Monday, June 1st, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 84,532 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.96, for a total transaction of $37,697,890.72.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock traded up $5.75 on Monday, hitting $400.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,515,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,503,263. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.17 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $247.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna set a $289.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here