Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 3.8% - Should You Sell?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $157.11 and last traded at $158.3340. 3,710,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,735,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.66.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day moving average of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $229,561.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,198,557.80. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 74,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $11,308,008.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 92 shares in the company, valued at $14,009.76. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,595,522 shares of company stock valued at $403,091,708. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,450,000 after purchasing an additional 265,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock worth $939,808,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after buying an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,517,070 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $694,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,336 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here