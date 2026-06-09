Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $357.07 and last traded at $380.4370. Approximately 10,337,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 8,814,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $400.77.

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Specifically, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 90,304 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.55, for a total transaction of $38,338,563.20. Following the sale, the director owned 15,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,385,232. The trade was a 85.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 32,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.43, for a total transaction of $13,653,396.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 160,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,613,820.48. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 37,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.55, for a total value of $16,104,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 122,802 shares in the company, valued at $52,135,589.10. This trade represents a 23.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Melius Research set a $565.00 price objective on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 5.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $245.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $247.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,450,000 after acquiring an additional 265,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,394,835 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,362,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $939,808,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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