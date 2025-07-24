Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) CEO Sells $1,969,800.00 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $1,969,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,278.44. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.2%

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,691,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,205,826. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,725 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.21.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

