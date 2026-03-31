Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.80.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.70 to $80.20 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th.

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Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of DAL stock opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.90%.The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 62,528 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $4,388,215.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,499.02. This represents a 74.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter W. Carter sold 27,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $2,020,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 421,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,554,886.08. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 620,550 shares of company stock valued at $44,127,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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