Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

DAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.68.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961,303. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. The trade was a 22.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,730. This trade represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,961 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 694.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,318 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

