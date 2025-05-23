Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Sets New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 144530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLX has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Deluxe to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Deluxe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Deluxe Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Deluxe's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. Deluxe's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 3,926 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $64,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,398.95. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,874 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,188 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,384 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company's stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

