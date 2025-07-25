DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Shares of DeNA Co (OTCMKTS:DNACF - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session's volume of 509 shares.The stock last traded at $16.35 and had previously closed at $16.50.

Get DeNA alerts: Sign Up

DeNA Stock Down 0.9%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of -0.16.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.38. DeNA had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.94 million.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DeNA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DeNA wasn't on the list.

While DeNA currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here