Dennis Cho Sells 531 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 531 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $15,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,133,210.50. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 5th, Dennis Cho sold 689 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $25,940.85.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Dennis Cho sold 124 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $4,802.52.

On Thursday, March 20th, Dennis Cho sold 230 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $9,586.40.

On Friday, March 14th, Dennis Cho sold 92 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $3,684.60.

On Thursday, March 6th, Dennis Cho sold 277 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $11,332.07.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWST traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. The company's stock had a trading volume of 568,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,730. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The company had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $92.00 million. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 547.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 686 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 68.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.40.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

