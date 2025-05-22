Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

DENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Denny's from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Denny's from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Denny's from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Denny's from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn acquired 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $49,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,666 shares in the company, valued at $577,423.28. This represents a 9.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny's

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Denny's by 2,820.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,665,893 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 1,608,854 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Denny's by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,138,473 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 568,266 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny's by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,571 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 321,877 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny's by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,680 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 274,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Denny's by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,559,063 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 267,694 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Stock Down 7.1%

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Denny's has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $187.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock's fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08. Denny's had a negative return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $111.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny's will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny's and Other segments. The Denny's segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny's restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

See Also

