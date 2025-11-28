Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Shares of Denso Corp. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.21, but opened at $12.67. Denso shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 9,628 shares.

Get Denso alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNZOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Denso from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Denso from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Denso currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Denso

Denso Trading Down 0.8%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Denso had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denso Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denso Company Profile

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Denso, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Denso wasn't on the list.

While Denso currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here