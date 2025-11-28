Free Trial
Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Gap down: Denso opened at $12.67 after a $13.21 close and last traded at $13.09 on low volume (~9,628 shares), reflecting an intraday sell-off.
  • Quarterly miss but revenue beat: The company reported EPS of $0.13 vs. $0.44 expected while posting revenue of $11.91B vs. $11.67B consensus, and analysts forecast FY EPS of about $1.05.
  • Analyst stance is neutral: Recent rating changes (UBS cut to Hold, Zacks moved to Hold) leave Denso with a consensus "Hold"
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Shares of Denso Corp. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.21, but opened at $12.67. Denso shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 9,628 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNZOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Denso from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Denso from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Denso currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Denso Trading Down 0.8%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Denso had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denso Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denso Company Profile

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

