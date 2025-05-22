Destination XL Group (DXLG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter.

Get Destination XL Group alerts: Sign Up

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.93 million.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXLG stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Destination XL Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DXLG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Destination XL Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG - Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,044 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Destination XL Group worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Destination XL Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Destination XL Group wasn't on the list.

While Destination XL Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here