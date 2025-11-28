Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 4,470

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,485 to GBX 4,470 in a research note issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target suggests a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,400 target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 4,068 target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 4,147.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.4%

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up GBX 15.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,799.89. 406,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,527.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,749.43. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,652 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,102.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola HBC

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,616, for a total value of £542,400. Also, insider Pantelis Lekkas acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,450 per share, for a total transaction of £345,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,457 shares of company stock valued at $36,142,383. 99.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

