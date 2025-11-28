Free Trial
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deutsche Bank raised its price target on Coca‑Cola Europacific Partners from GBX 8,120 to GBX 8,340 and kept a "buy" rating, implying about a 20% upside from the stock's previous close.
  • CCEP traded at GBX 6,950 (up 0.1%), with a market cap of £31.36 billion, a P/E of 20.8 and a high debt‑to‑equity ratio of 144.8, highlighting both its valuation and elevated leverage.
  • Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 8,120 to GBX 8,340 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock's previous close.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.1%

LON:CCEP traded up GBX 10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 6,950. The stock had a trading volume of 145,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,668. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 6,767.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,813.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of £31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of GBX 5,940 and a one year high of GBX 7,560.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is the world's largest independent Coca-Cola bottler by revenue. Our employees make, sell and distribute the world's most loved drinks brands, serving a consumer population of more than 600 million across 29 markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

