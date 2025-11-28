Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Stock

Get CCEP alerts: Sign Up

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.1%

had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 8,120 to GBX 8,340 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock's previous close.

LON:CCEP traded up GBX 10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 6,950. The stock had a trading volume of 145,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,668. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 6,767.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,813.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of £31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of GBX 5,940 and a one year high of GBX 7,560.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is the world's largest independent Coca-Cola bottler by revenue. Our employees make, sell and distribute the world's most loved drinks brands, serving a consumer population of more than 600 million across 29 markets.

