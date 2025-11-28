Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Stock Price

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price suggests a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ECVT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.40.

NYSE:ECVT traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 196,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,647. Ecovyst has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.74 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. Ecovyst has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ecovyst by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,907 shares of the company's stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 107,761 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 29.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,599 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the first quarter worth about $5,448,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

