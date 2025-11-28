Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Price

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 215 to GBX 230 in a report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target indicates a potential upside of 3.79% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a "no recommendation" rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 330 to GBX 250 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 245 to GBX 220 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 285 to GBX 245 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 236.25.

PETS stock traded up GBX 2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 221.60. The company had a trading volume of 951,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,117. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 209.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 232.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 175.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 276.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £992.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 5.70 EPS for the quarter. Pets at Home Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pets at Home Group will post 22.67844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Roger Burnley bought 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 per share, for a total transaction of £9,894. Also, insider Ian Burke purchased 24,793 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 200 per share, for a total transaction of £49,586. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company's stock.

We are the UK's leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care. Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

