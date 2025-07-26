Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.80 billion.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE DB traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,086,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.97. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,375 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $795,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

