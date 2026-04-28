Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.42% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 1,940 target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 to GBX 2,250 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,500 price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 2,055.71.

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GSK Stock Up 0.7%

GSK stock traded up GBX 14.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,030.39. The stock had a trading volume of 125,907,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,466,653. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,288.61 and a one year high of GBX 2,282. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 2,101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,920.52. The company has a market capitalization of £81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.20.

GSK (LON:GSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 172 earnings per share for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK will post 175.980975 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anne Beal bought 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,179 per share, for a total transaction of £10,150.84. Also, insider Luke Miels sold 15,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,160, for a total transaction of £336,506.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,452 shares of company stock valued at $24,283,952. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

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