Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Stock Price Down 1.8% - Should You Sell?

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ( ETR:DBAN Get Free Report ) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €24.15 and last traded at €24.15. 15,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.60.

The company's 50 day moving average price is €24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.70. The company has a market cap of $441.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

