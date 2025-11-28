Free Trial
Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Stock Price Down 1.8% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Deutsche Beteiligungs logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs fell 1.8% to €24.15 on Friday, with trading volume of 15,316 shares — roughly 64% below the average session volume.
  • The stock sits near its 50‑day (€24.09) and below its 200‑day (€24.70) moving averages, with a market cap of $441.28M, a P/E of 9.54, PEG of -0.78 and beta of 1.10.
  • Deutsche Beteiligungs is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund‑of‑fund investments across expansion capital, buyouts, growth and pre‑IPO stages for small and medium‑sized companies.
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN - Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €24.15 and last traded at €24.15. 15,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.60.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Stock Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is €24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.70. The company has a market cap of $441.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

