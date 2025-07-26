Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Deutsche Boerse had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 19.34%.

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts: Sign Up

Deutsche Boerse Stock Performance

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company's 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. Deutsche Boerse has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $33.52.

Deutsche Boerse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2651 per share. This is an increase from Deutsche Boerse's previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Boerse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Boerse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Boerse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deutsche Boerse

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deutsche Boerse, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deutsche Boerse wasn't on the list.

While Deutsche Boerse currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here