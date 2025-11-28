Free Trial
Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Deutsche Boerse logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JPMorgan upgrade drove a pre-market gap: the bank raised Deutsche Boerse from Neutral to Overweight, sending shares from a $25.64 close to a $26.82 open and last traded at $26.91 on ~1.45M shares.
  • Quarterly results beat expectations: Q3 EPS $0.33 vs $0.29 est. and revenue $1.84B vs $1.46B est., with ROE ~19.5% and net margin ~31.2%.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed (two Buys, two Holds, one Sell; average rating "Hold"); the stock has a market cap of ~$50.6B, P/E ~22.4, and trades below its 200‑day SMA ($28.89) but above its 50‑day SMA ($25.61).
  • Interested in Deutsche Boerse? Here are five stocks we like better.

Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $25.64, but opened at $26.82. Deutsche Boerse shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 1,448,490 shares traded.

DBOEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra Research upgraded Deutsche Boerse to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Boerse from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Boerse has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on DBOEY

Deutsche Boerse Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Deutsche Boerse had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 31.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Boerse AG will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Boerse

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

