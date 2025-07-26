DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Get DFI Retail Group alerts: Sign Up

Shares of DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited - Unsponsored ADR ( OTCMKTS:DFIHY Get Free Report ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company's 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

