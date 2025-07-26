Free Trial
DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

July 27, 2025
Key Points

  • DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited reached a new 52-week high of $17.50 during trading, significantly increasing from a previous close of $13.35.
  • The stock has seen a remarkable increase of 31.1% in its trading performance.
  • DFI Retail Group operates a range of retail segments, including grocery stores and convenience stores under well-known brand names such as Wellcome and 7-Eleven.
Shares of DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DFIHY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

DFI Retail Group Trading Up 31.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company's 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

