Dharmendra Kumar Sinha Sells 91,151 Shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT - Get Free Report) EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 91,151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $94,797.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,568,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,671,650.80. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 2.4%

RXT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 723,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,173. The company has a market cap of $256.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.07. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $671.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Rackspace Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.050--0.030 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4,053.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 846,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 825,741 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 368.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 673,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 529,862 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,255,023 shares of the company's stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 373,875 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,288,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 359,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company's stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

