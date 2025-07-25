DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.16 and last traded at $48.16, with a volume of 14185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHLGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded DHL Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded DHL Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

DHL Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. DHL Group had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHL Group Sponsored ADR will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

DHL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $1.3899 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. DHL Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

About DHL Group

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

