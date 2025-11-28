Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,790 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (LON:DGE - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,840 to GBX 1,790 in a report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,000 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo to a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 2,000 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,372 to GBX 2,370 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,300 target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,250 price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,198.75.

DGE traded up GBX 4 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,746. The company had a trading volume of 3,573,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,279. The company has a market cap of £38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 1,664 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,619.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,779.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,906.01.

In other news, insider John Alexander Manzoni bought 358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,833 per share, with a total value of £6,562.14. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,077 shares of company stock worth $2,013,184. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry. With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we're building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we're a truly global company.

