Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,718 shares of the company's stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Diageo by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 13,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo has a twelve month low of $100.72 and a twelve month high of $142.73.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

