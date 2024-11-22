Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Sells $1,021,560.00 in Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL - Get Free Report) Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $1,021,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,213,380. This represents a 31.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get DHIL alerts: Sign Up

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ DHIL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.93. 2,098 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,064. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.44 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.33. The firm has a market cap of $462.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Diamond Hill Investment Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,099 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,926 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Diamond Hill Investment Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diamond Hill Investment Group wasn't on the list.

While Diamond Hill Investment Group currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here