DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.04.

Get DRH alerts: Sign Up

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DRH opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.47 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from DiamondRock Hospitality's previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. DiamondRock Hospitality's dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DiamondRock Hospitality, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DiamondRock Hospitality wasn't on the list.

While DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here