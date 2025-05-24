Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Diana Shipping Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of DSX stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.90 million, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.72. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Diana Shipping by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,477,379 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,213 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 459,051 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 312,603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

