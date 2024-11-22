Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Up 5.1% - Should You Buy?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 19,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 205,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $46.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $631.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. Analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 390.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,684 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 101.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,131 shares of the company's stock worth $22,483,000 after buying an additional 413,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 151.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 437,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dianthus Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dianthus Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Dianthus Therapeutics currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here