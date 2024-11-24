Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Position Lowered by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lowered its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512,913 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 58,324 shares during the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf comprises about 73.8% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 4.03% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $67,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,906 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,378,120 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,462,000 after buying an additional 38,248 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at about $3,243,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 1,150 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $984,551.96. This trade represents a 4.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Shares of DBD opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.49 and a beta of 2.15. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Diebold Nixdorf, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diebold Nixdorf wasn't on the list.

While Diebold Nixdorf currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here