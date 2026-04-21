Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the technology company's stock. DA Davidson's price target indicates a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock's current price.

DBD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush set a $100.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 1.4%

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.48. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.29. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 2.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 60,833 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $5,156,813.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,704,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $398,795,209.26. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,516,215. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 458.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 402,603 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 330,526 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 1,072.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,917 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 298,117 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,819 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,619,000 after purchasing an additional 212,790 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819,728 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $103,779,000 after purchasing an additional 197,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 325 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,130,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Diebold Nixdorf, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diebold Nixdorf wasn't on the list.

While Diebold Nixdorf currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here