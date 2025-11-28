Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access Tools — 5 Weeks for $5
Snag the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Diginex logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) shares gapped down before trading, opening at $11.11 versus a prior close of $11.48 and last trading around $11.43, with about 100,870 shares changing hands and the stock down roughly 1.7%.
  • Analyst sentiment is negative: Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "Sell (e+)" rating and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Sell.
  • Institutional activity: several firms (NewEdge, Armistice, PharVision, Quarry) opened small Q3 positions and Bank of America boosted its stake by 625% to 2,900 shares (≈$42k).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.48, but opened at $11.11. Diginex shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 100,870 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Diginex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diginex

Diginex Trading Down 1.7%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diginex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex in the third quarter worth $144,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex in the third quarter worth $262,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Diginex during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Diginex by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Diginex

(Get Free Report)

DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL's business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Diginex Right Now?

Before you consider Diginex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diginex wasn't on the list.

While Diginex currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2025 Cover
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2025

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2025 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines