Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.48, but opened at $11.11. Diginex shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 100,870 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Diginex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Diginex Trading Down 1.7%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diginex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex in the third quarter worth $144,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex in the third quarter worth $262,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Diginex during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Diginex by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Diginex

DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL's business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

