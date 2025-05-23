Digital Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 23rd

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Sunrun, Digital Realty Trust, and Rocket Companies are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute or monetize content over digital platforms—ranging from streaming services and social networks to online publishers and digital-advertising networks. Investors in these equities typically gauge performance by metrics like user growth, engagement rates, subscription revenues and ad-sales trends, reflecting the ongoing shift from traditional to internet-based media. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $120.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,298,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,173,245. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.90. The firm has a market cap of $287.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE stock traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.10. 764,326 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $174.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.90. 30,394,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,537,405. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company's 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $22.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.67. The stock had a trading volume of 429,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,819. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 1,985,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,414. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 2.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here