Digital Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 26th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Sunrun, Digital Realty Trust, Rocket Companies, Nexstar Media Group, and BCE are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, distributing or monetizing content through digital channels—such as streaming video and audio platforms, social-network services, online gaming, and digital advertising networks. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of internet-based entertainment, information and marketing services, often driven by consumer adoption of mobile devices, broadband connectivity and targeted ad technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get Alibaba Group alerts: Sign Up

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $120.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,156,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,083,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company's 50-day moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day moving average is $108.18. The firm has a market cap of $287.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $407.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,026. The firm's fifty day moving average is $377.13 and its 200 day moving average is $430.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 50,268,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,602,815. The firm's fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,785. The firm's fifty day moving average is $154.49 and its 200 day moving average is $166.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

NYSE RKT traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $12.69. 5,883,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,386. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -79.32 and a beta of 2.33. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $171.51. 311,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,444. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $141.66 and a 12 month high of $191.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average of $161.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXST

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.54. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,983,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,268. BCE has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCE

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alibaba Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alibaba Group wasn't on the list.

While Alibaba Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here