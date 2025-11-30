Digital Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On - November 30th

Adobe, Ziff Davis, and DoubleVerify are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies whose core businesses involve creating, distributing, or monetizing digital content and services—examples include streaming platforms, social networks, online publishers, digital advertising firms, and gaming companies. Investors assess them by metrics such as user growth, engagement, ad revenue, subscription numbers and churn, and content costs, while weighing risks like shifting consumer preferences, platform algorithm changes, regulatory pressure, and high competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Ziff Davis (ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

DoubleVerify (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

