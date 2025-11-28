Free Trial
Digital Media Stocks Worth Watching - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s stock screener identified Adobe, Ziff Davis, and DoubleVerify as the three Digital Media stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume, a group that is typically growth‑oriented and sensitive to user engagement and advertising cycles.
  • Adobe has new potential upside after launching Premiere Pro on the iPhone, and its business spans Digital Media and Document Cloud offerings that drive subscription and creative workflow revenue.
  • Ziff Davis owns major digital publishing and deals properties like PCMag, Mashable, and retailMeNot, while DoubleVerify provides ad measurement and analytics—both positions expose investors to content distribution and digital advertising trends.
Adobe, Ziff Davis, and DoubleVerify are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies that create, distribute, or monetize digital content and services—examples include streaming platforms, social networks, online publishers, digital advertising networks and gaming companies—whose primary revenue drivers are digital audiences, subscriptions, advertising or in‑app purchases. Investors view them as a technology/media subset often valued on user growth, engagement and subscription metrics, and they can be more growth‑oriented and sensitive to advertising cycles and platform changes than traditional media stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Ziff Davis (ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

DoubleVerify (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

