Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) is Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s 3rd Largest Position

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 117,461 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 3.6% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.46% of Digital Realty Trust worth $783,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,278 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,447,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $220,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,591 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 795,830 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $121,006,000 after acquiring an additional 790,596 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,594 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $158,374,000 after acquiring an additional 716,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $76,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $189.84 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $169.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $170.37.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

