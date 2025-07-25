Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James Financial from $190.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "strong-buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Raymond James Financial's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.82% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.53.

DLR stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.54. 1,070,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,819. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

