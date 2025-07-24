Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.150-7.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.114. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Mizuho increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.21.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.32. 1,880,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,741. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $173.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 456.07%.

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust stock. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

