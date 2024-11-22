Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $434.02, but opened at $448.35. Dillard's shares last traded at $441.08, with a volume of 19,065 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dillard's from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Dillard's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dillard's from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $383.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dillard's by 9.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company's stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dillard's by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dillard's by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Dillard's by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in Dillard's by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company's stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

