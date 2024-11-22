Diploma's (DPLM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diploma (LON:DPLM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,100 ($64.21) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Diploma to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of DPLM stock traded up GBX 232 ($2.92) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 4,454 ($56.07). 1,318,836 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,118. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The company has a market cap of £5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,179.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,200 ($40.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,653 ($58.58). The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 4,384.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,265.19.

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 26,794 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,536 ($57.11), for a total transaction of £1,215,375.84 ($1,530,121.92). Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

