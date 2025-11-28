Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Stock Price Down 3.3% - What's Next?

Get NVDU alerts: Sign Up

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:NVDU Get Free Report )'s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $112.73 and last traded at $113.17. 303,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,056,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.49 and a 200 day moving average of $112.09. The stock has a market cap of $539.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.20.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4973 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 120.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,061,000 after purchasing an additional 149,978 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,175,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $1,925,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 115.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,706 shares of the company's stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 206.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

Further Reading

