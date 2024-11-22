Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Stock Price Down 5.8% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU - Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $123.90 and last traded at $123.90. 421,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 666,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.56.

Get NVDU alerts: Sign Up

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.69.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.4973 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 45.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $377,000.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares wasn't on the list.

While Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here