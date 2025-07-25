Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU) Trading 5.1% Higher - Here's Why

Get PLTU alerts: Sign Up

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 5.4%

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:PLTU Get Free Report )'s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.28 and last traded at $81.89. 598,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,568,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.90.

The stock's fifty day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3171 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $696,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

About Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

